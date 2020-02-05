Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Eight small lapdogs died in a fire early Wednesday at a home in Pomona.
A fire broke out at the home on Park Avenue, near Artesia Street, at about 1:30 a.m. A family of three was sleeping inside.
Firefighters say the blaze originated near the back of the home on the first floor and quickly spread to the second story. The fire was declared out by 2:08 a.m.
The family got out safe, but eight small lapdogs died in the fire. They were found in a hallway upstairs.
“The family’s definitely upset about the loss of the dogs, as any of us would be for a family pet,” Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Michael McCormick said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.