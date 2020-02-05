LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Health officials Wednesday were warning the public about five measles patients who visited dozens of restaurants and stores across West Los Angeles last week while they were contagious.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported that four local residents contracted the disease from an unimmunized international traveler. Last month, the health department had issued a warning about a measles patient who flew into L.A. International Airport on Jan. 12 and later visited a CVS Pharmacy in Brentwood.
The health department provided a full list of all the places which were visited by the measles patients while they were infected. Those locations and dates are listed below.
L.A. County was also hit with a measles outbreak last year. In 2019, there were 34 total measles cases: 20 among residents and another 14 from visitors who were just passing through. Most of the patients were not immunized, the health department said.
Last April, UCLA and Cal State LA issued quarantine orders for hundreds of students and staff who may have been exposed to measles and either had not been vaccinated or could not verify that they have immunity.
In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two controversial bills which limit school vaccination exemptions for students.
Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. Measles spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person. People who become infected are contagious before they have symptoms and know they are infected.
- 1/26/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 8:30am-7:00pm
- 1/27/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
- 1/27/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:15am-11:30am
- 1/27/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 6:30am-5:00pm
- 1/27/2020: Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, LA 90049, 12:00pm-2:30pm
- 1/27/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:45pm-9:00pm
- 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
- 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., LA 90064, 12:45pm-3:30pm
- 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:30am- 12:00pm
- 1/28/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 6:30am-5:00pm
- 1/28/2020: Andy’s Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 90301, 8:28pm-11:00pm
- 1/28/2020: Kye’s, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 5:45pm-8:00pm
- 1/28/2020: Maca Salon and Permanent Makeup, 1779 Westwood Blvd., LA 90024, 3:45pm – 6:45pm
- 1/28/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:05pm-8:30pm
- 1/29/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:00am-11:10am
- 1/29/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:10am-11:15am
- 1/29/2020: Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., LA 90064, 1:00pm-4:00pm
- 1/29/2020: Vicente Foods, 12027 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 5:45pm-8:30pm
- 1/29/2020: United Oil 76 Gas Station (went inside office), 1776 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica 90404, 8:15pm-10:30pm
- 1/30/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
- 1/30/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk 90650, 4:20pm-6:40pm
- 1/30/2020: New China Mongolian Barbeque Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd., Inglewood 90304, 4:15pm-7:30pm
- 1/30/2020: Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance 90504, 6:30pm-9:00pm
- 1/30/2020: Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 ½ Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air 90077, 7:30pm-11:30pm
- 1/30/2020: Yogurtland, 11706 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:45pm-12:00am
- 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
- 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:23am-12:00pm
- 1/31/2020: Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, 6081 Center Dr., Suite 150, LA 90045 (part of Howard Hughes Center), 6:45pm- 9:15pm
- 1/31/2020: Westfield Century City Mall (Nordstrom’s and Gelson’s only), 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., LA 90067, 12:00pm-3:10pm
- 2/01/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 12:20am-2:40pm
- 2/01/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 12:00pm-2:15pm
- 2/01/2020: Kreation Organic Café, 11754 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 12:45pm-3:00pm
- 2/01/2020: Acai Nation, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 1:05pm-3:15pm