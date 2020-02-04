LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A collective of students, teachers and parents are standing together to speak out against the use of pepper spray by Los Angeles School Police Department officers against L.A. public school students.
The group, Students Deserve, launched a campaign Monday to demand action from the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Members have been outspoken on social media and planned to gather at the LAUSD headquarters to voice their concerns.
This move comes nearly a year after the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to stop the use of pepper spray in juvenile halls and camps.
Early last year, the L.A. County Office of Inspector General released a report saying it found “inappropriate and avoidable uses” of pepper spray by some probation staffers.
Students Deserve also argues that resources including restorative justice, psychiatric social work and college counseling remain underfunded by the LAUSD.
The organization says its mission is to combat class and racial inequality in the school system and beyond.