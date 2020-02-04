



— Actress Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star announced on Good Morning America that her cancer had returned saying, “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty, 48, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017.

She said she got the new diagnosis last year while she was working on the reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Luke Perry, Doherty’s costar, died shortly before the premiere.

“It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion.”

Doherty said the diagnosis would be disclosed in an insurance lawsuit regarding damages to her Malibu home during the 2018 Woolsey Fire and she wanted the news to come from her.

“I’d rather people hear it from me,” Doherty said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.”

Tuesday, February 4 was also World Cancer Day.