SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Police Department put out a critical missing person alert Tuesday night for a 29-year-old woman.
According to police, Sulman Lleana Carrillo, was last seen wearing a black jacket, white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and athletic style shoes.
Carrillo was described by police as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic female with brown hair and green eyes.
She was reported missing by her family members and loved ones who reported she was last seen Monday at about 8 a.m. walking westbound along a sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Chestnut Street in Santa Ana. It was believed that she might have her cell phone with her.
Anyone with information about Carrillo was asked to call Detective A. Garcia at 714-245-8408.