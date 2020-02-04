LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A little over a week after the devastating helicopter crash in the foggy hills of Calabasas, the remains of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others have been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to their families.
The most well-known person to die on that helicopter was the 41-year-old NBA superstar and his daughter.
Also killed in the crash were 50-year-old pilot Ara Zobayan; 45-year-old Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton; 38-year-old Christina Mauser, who was an assistant coach to Bryant on the Mamba Sports Academy team; and 56-year-old John Altobelli, the longtime coach of Orange Coast College’s baseball team, his 46-year-old wife Keri, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa.
Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were scheduled to play in an afternoon game on Jan. 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy facility in Thousand Oaks, and were being accompanied by their parents and coaches when their helicopter crashed.
Memorial service or funeral plans have not been announced for the Bryants, the Chesters, Mauser or Zobayan. But the Altobellis will be remembered with a 4 p.m. service to be held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Feb.10.
