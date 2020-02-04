EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s detectives and El Monte police were investigating Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found.
Officers with the El Monte Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Maxson Road at about 10:25 a.m. for a “suspicious circumstances” call after a person indicated that they observed a male dragging a female body toward the dumpsters, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female body inside of a trash dumpster. The victim’s cause of death was not immediately known.
The sheriff’s department said several witnesses were being questioned and one possible suspect was being detained for questioning.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.