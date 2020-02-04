SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Students in California could soon stop taking physical fitness tests.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly released proposal would halt the examinations until at least 2023, citing concerns about gender identity discrimination and other forms of discrimination.
According to his plan, during the period of suspension, the California Department of Education would consult with experts in fitness, adaptive physical education, gender identity and students with disabilities “to provide recommendations regarding the purpose and administration of the physical performance test.”
Information about the plan was disclosed late last week in a document detailing the 2020-21 governor’s budget.
The proposal calls on State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to provide a report to the Legislature, the Department of Finance, and the State Board of Education, by November 2022.
Since 1996, state law has required all schools in California to provide fifth-, seventh- and ninth-grade students with a test that measures their physical performance.
California currently uses the FITNESSGRAM assessment, which is aimed at helping students develop a routine that focuses on regular physical activity.
Aerobic capacity, body composition, flexibility, muscular strength and muscular endurance are measured in the exam.
The test includes activities like push-ups, pull-ups, sit and reach tests, curl-ups, a one-mile run and the PACER test.
The California Department of Education has not yet commented on the proposal.