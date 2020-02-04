Comments
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Deputies were investigating a possible homicide in Thousand Oaks Tuesday evening.
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received a call at 2:23 p.m. and responded to the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive.
Upon their arrival, officers located a man and woman suffering from “significant wounds,” according to authorities.
Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead. The condition of the man was not immediately known.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the killing but deputies say they are not searching for any suspects.
There was no immediate danger to the public, according to deputies.