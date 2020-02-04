LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor, writer, director and producer Gene Reynolds, the the co-creator of the television series “MASH”, died Monday at his Burbank home. He was 96.

Reynolds also executive-produced shows such as “Lou Grant” and “Blossom.”

The Directors Guild of America, of which Reynolds serves as president from 1993-97, confirmed his death.

“Gene’s influence on the modern Directors Guild of America was significant and lasting,” DGA President Thomas Schlamme said. “During his two terms as president, he dedicated himself to making the guild more inclusive — broadening the leadership base, encouraging younger members to take leadership positions, strengthening ties between feature directors, pushing the industry to do better on diversity and working to modify DGA agreements so that filmmakers with low budgets could benefit from DGA membership.”

Reynolds was a six-time Emmy winner, including two outstanding drama series awards for “Lou Grant” and one comedy series prize for “MASH.” He also won an outstanding new series award in 1970 for the show “Room 222.”

In 1993, the DGA presented him with its Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award for his service to the guild.

Reynolds was born in Cleveland, Ohio and began acting as a teenager, appearing in films such as “Captains Courageous” and “Boys Town.” He eventually left acting in favor of directing, writing and producing.

He directed episodes of shows such as “Leave it to Beaver,” “My Three Sons” and “F Troop,” before creating “MASH” with Larry Gelbart.

