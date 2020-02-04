Last year, he hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and will make either $9.5 million or $7.75 million in his last year of arbitration, depending on an arbitrator’s decision, the Times reported.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels and have acquired infielder Luis Rengifo.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the trade on Twitter Tuesday night stating sources have confirmed the trade.
Infielder Luis Rengifo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal for outfielder Joc Pederson, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020
In a separate deal, Red Sox players Mookie Betts and David Price will be joining the Dodgers, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Pederson, 27, was drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB draft out of Palo Alto High School.