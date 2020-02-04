Comments
BIG BEAR (CBSLA) – A man and woman were found dead Monday morning near a trail in the Big Bear Lake area.
The two were found dead near Cougar Crest Trail in the Fawnskin community, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.
Their names were not released.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating. There was no immediate word on their causes of death or exactly how and where they were found.