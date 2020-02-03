Comments
Calling all SURVIVOR Superfans!
In anticipation of the 20th Anniversary for SURVIVOR, CBS is hosting a special advanced screening of the Season 40 “WINNERS AT WAR” premiere on Monday, February 10th at ArcLight Hollywood beginning at 6pm, and you could win a pair of tickets!
Immediately following the screening, you’ll get to hear from Executive Producer/Host Jeff Probst and several SURVIVOR winners featured on this upcoming season! This panel/Q&A will be moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Dalton Ross. Enjoy the red carpet and fun photo booth before the show, and you can even enter the tribal council voting confessional to vote someone out. It’s a night to remember so don’t miss out, enter NOW!