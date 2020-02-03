LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The oldest park in Los Angeles is getting a $110 million facelift.
Councilmember Jose Huizar held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the redesign of Pershing Square.
The city center is being reimagined to meet demands of a sprawling urban population.
“The final design is an attempt to achieve a modern, radical openness to Pershing Square,” Huizar said. “We want everyone that uses the park to feel part of the community and city around us.”
Huizar said the park will incorporate more greenery.
Talks began in 2015, starting with the non-profit organization Pershing Square Renew, which was integral in getting community feedback. The transformation will take place over the next 10 years.
There were submissions from around the world leading up to the selection of a winning design by Agence Ter.
Work is scheduled to begin at the end of this year.
Downtown LA has been getting more and more beautiful in the recent years. I just visited Agence Ter’s site and I learned they were formed based on the partnership of ten firms.I also saw pictures of their other projects. It’s very impressive. Can’t wait to see what their finished work will look like in Los Angeles about 10 years from now. A $110M facelift is no small project. Should be very interesting.