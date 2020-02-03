Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia and a heart condition who went missing in Lancaster.
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia and a heart condition who went missing in Lancaster.
Joe Frank Jackson was last seen near his residence on the 42500 block of 65th Street West in Lancaster on Monday February 3 at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Jackson is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has short gray hair, brown eyes, and a “JFJ” tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, blue pants, and a “Seattle” hat.
He suffers from dementia and has a heart condition. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.