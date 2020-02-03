LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A crowded field of candidates are gearing up to replace termed-out Mark Ridley-Thomas on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Second District.

Ridley-Thomas was first elected in 2008 and reelected in 2012 and 2016 to the Board.

Holly Mitchell, who is currently a state senator in Sacramento, is looking to take his spot.

She’s competing alongside termed-out L.A. City Council veterans Jan Perry and Herb Wesson.

Carson Mayor Al Robles is also a candidate for the seat.

KCAL9’s Dave Lopez spoke with Mitchell who said, “The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is one of the most powerful elected bodies in the country.”

Perry said that while name-recognition is beneficial, it’s not all there is to the political process.

Wesson called the race an opportunity to serve people, and Robles is hoping the candidates are all given a fair shot and being seen on the same level.

There are also three other candidates, never elected before, but who take part in grassroots politics.

One of the many issues they’re tackling is homelessness.

Perry told Lopez she represented skid row for three four-year terms and was able to build thousands of units of housing.

“The only way we’re going to turn homelessness around is by building a coalition,” Wesson said.

Mitchell also supported building across the spectrum.

Robles says the issue of homelessness presents a public health hazard that his city of Carson works to combat.

The Second District of the Board of Supervisors represents parts of Los Angeles, Carson, Compton, Culver City, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lawndale, Lynwood and several unincorporated parts of L.A. County.

The board is responsible for a budget that is bigger than most states.