



The British Film Academy Awards were held Sunday night in London, but the winners weren't the ones dominating conversation one day later.

For the seventh consecutive year, not a single woman was nominated in the best director category. And among the 20 acting categories, not a single person of color was nominated.

After winning the BAFTA for lead actor for his performance in “Joker,” Joaquin Phoenix took aim at that lack of diversity.

“We have to really do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism,” he said. “I think that it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from the system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it, so that’s on us.”

Writer and director of “The Farewell,” Lulu Wang, took to social media during the awards ceremony thanking the actor.

An uncomfortable silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment. Thank you Joaquin. — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 2, 2020

Prince William, in his role of president of BAFTA, said in a speech that he planned to launch an investigation into the nomination process to ensure increased diversity moving forward.

“In 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process,” he said. “That simply cannot be right in this day and age.”

The other notable speech of the night came from Brad Pitt — who was not even in attendance.

“Hey Britain, heard you just became single,” Margo Robbie said, reading from a letter. “Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah blah blah, it’s all a bit much really.”

Pitt won the BAFTA for best supporting actor for his performance in “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.” Robbie also starred in the film.

Other big winners from the night included:

Best Film: "1917" — Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Director: "1917" — Sam Mendes

Original Screenplay: "Parasite" — Han Jin Won and Bong Joon Ho

Adapted Screenplay: "Jojo Rabbit" — Taika Waititi

Leading Actress: "Renee Zellweger" — Judy

Supporting Actress: "Laura Dern" — Marriage Story

