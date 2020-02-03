LEBEC (CBSLA) — At least five people were wounded when gunfire erupted on an overnight Greyhound bus from Los Angeles as it was on its way to the Bay Area.

The bus had left Los Angeles at 11:45 p.m. Passengers say most of them were asleep in the darkened bus when, at about 2 a.m., they heard shouting and then gunshots.

Most of the passengers apparently sought safety at the back of the bus, but others appeared to help subdue the shooter.

At least five people were wounded with minor to moderate injuries, but one reportedly suffered a major injury. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody. A motive for the shooting was not known.

The 5 Freeway’s Grapevine Road on- and off-ramps have been shut down during the investigation.

The passengers were being held and interviewed at a gas station in Lebec. They will eventually be transferred to another Greyhound bus to resume their journey.