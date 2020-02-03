LEBEC (CBSLA) — One person has died and five others were wounded when gunfire erupted on an overnight Greyhound bus from Los Angeles as it was on its way to the Bay Area.

The bus had left Los Angeles at 11:45 p.m. Passengers say most of them were asleep in the darkened bus when, at about 2 a.m., they heard shouting and then gunshots.

Most of the passengers apparently sought safety at the back of the bus. The bus driver immediately pulled over to the side of the freeway, where the shooter “voluntarily” got off the bus and was later taken into custody. The shooter’s handgun was left behind.

The driver continued on to the next exit and pulled into a Valero gas station, which has been sealed off for the investigation.

One woman was killed on the bus. Five others were wounded and taken to hospitals, one of whom was airlifted.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody. A motive for the shooting was not known.

The 5 Freeway’s Grapevine Road on- and off-ramps have been shut down during the investigation.

The passengers were being held and interviewed at a gas station in Lebec. They will eventually be transferred to another Greyhound bus to resume their journey.