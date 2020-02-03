CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino family was reunited Monday with their dog who had been missing for three years.

The family adopted the dog, Logan, from San Bernardino Animal Control before he was stolen from their yard.

Logan, who had been microchipped by the family, somehow ended up at Riverside Animal Control where he was scanned and his owners Vivian Ibarra and her daughter Vivian were called.

“We will NEVER tire of happy reunions,” the shelter wrote on Twitter.

