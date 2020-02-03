RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino family was reunited Monday with their dog who had been missing for three years.
The family adopted the dog, Logan, from San Bernardino Animal Control before he was stolen from their yard.
Logan, who had been microchipped by the family, somehow ended up at Riverside Animal Control where he was scanned and his owners Vivian Ibarra and her daughter Vivian were called.
“We will NEVER tire of happy reunions,” the shelter wrote on Twitter.
We will NEVER tire of happy reunions — especially when a pet has been missing for three years! Thanks to a microchip, this San Bernardino family rec’d a call from us right away and just reunited with Logan. #RivCoNOW #dogREUNION #microchip #shelterDOG pic.twitter.com/BCu6z8TFr8
— RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) February 3, 2020