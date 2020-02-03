NEAR HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A car was captured on security video flying off the 15 Freeway near Hesperia coming to a stop after hitting a parked car.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a Chevron gas station and convenience store in the Cajon Pass.
The store clerk said it sounded like a bomb went off when the car, that could be seen flipping and rolling through the parking lot, crashed into his parked vehicle.
After hearing the collision, the store clerk ran outside, called police and tried to help the driver who was covered in blood — but said the door was jammed.
Paramedics and firefighters freed the woman from the mangled car. The clerk said she was conscious, talking and walking as she was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.
Her current condition was not disclosed.
The clerk said he was feeling very lucky, though his car was hit, because the driver came very close to slamming into a number of propane tanks.
It was not immediately known what caused the driver to leave the highway.