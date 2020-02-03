ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The memorial service for three family members killed in a helicopter crash is set to be held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, a family member confirmed Monday.
Longtime Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa all died when the helicopter they were riding in crashed while headed from Santa Ana to Camarillo.
The group, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were headed to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Kobe was set to coach his daughter and her teammate Alyssa in a tournament game.
On Monday evening Tony Altobelli, Coach Altobelli’s youngest brother, announced that the family’s memorial service is set to be held at the Anaheim stadium.
“Ok everyone …. we have official word. Memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at Anaheim Stadium. Needless to say…there will be plenty of room so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you,” he said in a Facebook post.
Multiple vigils have been held in honor of the family since the tragic crash.