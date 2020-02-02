LEBEC (CBSLA) — A winter cold front passed through Southern California Sunday afternoon leaving behind cold temperatures, freezing conditions and dangerously high winds overnight.
High temperatures Monday were expected to be as much as 25-degrees colder than they were over the weekend. The colder temperatures were expected to spread across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
High winds were expected to include gusts between 50 and 70 mph for most areas with isolated gusts of up to 90 mph near the Grapevine and 5 Freeway through Monday. In addition to the high winds, a light dusting of snow was expected to create icy conditions on the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine Sunday night — creating dangerous driving conditions.
“When you’re empty, it’s really rough out there,” Tommy Clark, a truck driver, said. “You gotta really be careful. I’ve had it move me over a lane, but you just have to slow down.”
In the Santa Monica Mountains, frost was expected with even colder temperatures forecast Monday and Tuesday nights.
The Antelope Valley was expecting a hard freeze Sunday and Monday nights that could possibly damage crops and outdoor plants. The weather service advised people bring in their pets and keep farm animals in barns.
With the threat of the storm, the Staples Center was working to remove and preserve the impromptu memorial that popped up in the XBOX Plaza after a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas last week.