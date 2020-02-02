Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Homicide investigators were headed to a liquor store in Santa Clarita Sunday night after a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road.
In video from the scene, a store employee could be seen crawling out of the store after the deadly shootout with a suspected robber.
According to police, officers rushed over to help a worker who was also shot — pulling him to safety.
He was taken to the hospital with what detectives said were non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said it was the suspect who was killed.