LOS ANGELES (CSBLA) — Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs and 49ers held a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant and the other victims of last week’s helicopter crash.
The teams lined up on the 24-yard lines as a tribute to the Lakers legend and the eight others killed in that crash. The NFL also honored Chris Doleman.
Honoring Chris Doleman, Kobe and Gianna Bryant and those who lost their lives in last week's accident.
Visit https://t.co/3KkUT4RsCg to bid on signed items. Proceeds will be donated to the Mamba Sports Academy. pic.twitter.com/3xieXbfN1f
— NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020
It was expected that the half-time show would also include a tribute to Bryant.