SUPER BOWL LIV:Niners Take On Chiefs In Miami
LOS ANGELES (CSBLA) — Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs and 49ers held a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant and the other victims of last week’s helicopter crash.

The teams lined up on the 24-yard lines as a tribute to the Lakers legend and the eight others killed in that crash. The NFL also honored Chris Doleman.

It was expected that the half-time show would also include a tribute to Bryant.

