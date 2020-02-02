Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) — Most eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway at Maple Street were reopened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night after being closed for an hour.
The only lane that remained closed was the auxiliary lane for the Lincoln off-ramp.
The closure happened just after 10 p.m. with the Maple Street and the Serfas Club Drive on ramps to the eastbound lanes closed as well.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the Corona Police Department issued a statement on social media that said officers were conducting an investigation in the 1200 block of Doris Lane, which is right off the freeway.