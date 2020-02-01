Comments
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a 16-year-old boy slammed into a Simi Valley home while leading police on a pursuit early Saturday morning, trapping a resident in their bedroom.
The chase began at around 2:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person and discovered a Honda Accord without its headlights on, Simi Valley police report.
When they tried to pull it over, the driver sped away, prompting a short chase that ended when the car crashed into a house in the 3500 block of La Mesa Avenue, police said.
The crash trapped one person inside a bedroom, the Ventura County Fire Department reports. Firefighters were able to rescue the person, who was not hurt. The house sustained significant damage.
The teen was arrested at the scene on charges of driving a stolen vehicle, police said. No further details were released.