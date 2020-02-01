HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A candlelight vigil was planned for Saturday evening in memory of Christina Mauser who was killed in the helicopter crash that also took the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
The community was welcomed to join at the Huntington Beach pier beginning at 6 p.m. “to share memories and grieve together,” according to a Facebook event page.
Mauser was a coach for the Mamba girls basketball team and at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, where Gianna Bryant was also a student.
The wife and mother of three was among the nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday as they headed to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game. Also killed in the crash was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.
Her husband Matt Mauser told Anderson Cooper the days following his wife’s death were an emotional roller coaster.
“I’m up, I’m down, I cry for no reason whatsoever, and then I’m OK,” he said. “I woke up this morning and I said, ‘I’m OK. I think I’m OK.’ Then I walked out, then I started to cry. Then I saw my kids and I started to cry.”
“But I’m just trying to be open to not judging myself if I’m hurting, or if the kids are hurting, not judging them.”
Candles were to be provided as well as a donation area for those who wish to contribute.