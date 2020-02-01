LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first day of February brought record heats throughout Southern California, but as the heat begins to dissipate, high winds are set to pick up across the Southland.
Warm temperatures broke records Saturday with Los Angeles International Airport reaching 81 degrees, passing the 1954 record of 79 degrees, Long Beach reaching 84 degrees, up from 1995’s 83-degree record, and Big Bear reaching 64 degrees compared to the 2018 record of 62.
Though temperatures are expected to start cooling down, a high wind warning can be expected on Super Bowl Sunday, with light rain in some mountain areas.
Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino Counties, along with high and low Desert communities, can expect winds to pick up around 4 p.m. Sunday and last until 12 p.m. Monday.
Winds in the Santa Clarita & San Fernando Valleys are set to begin around 8 p.m. on Sunday through 12 p.m. Monday.
A freeze watch is expected for Ventura County valleys starting late Sunday through Monday morning.