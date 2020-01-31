Comments (2)
COMMERCE (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit with tight u-turns and a number of close calls ended Friday night at the Commerce Casino.
The pursuit began shortly before 9:50 p.m. when the suspect was spotted driving a stolen vehicle on the northbound 5 Freeway. just outside of downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police canceled the pursuit that was then picked up by El Monte Police Department who tracked the vehicle until California Highway Patrol officers could begin their pursuit.
The driver then pulled off to the Commerce Casino, running inside.
As of 11 p.m. Friday, the suspect was not in custody.
Someone got shot outside our house around 1130pm today cops arrived and everything i wonder if this has to do with anything