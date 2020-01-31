CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — She looks a little angry, but biologists studying the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains are still happy to have her.

P-80 is the latest big cat to become part of the National Park Service’s 18-year study of the native mountain lion population. She has been fitted with a GPS collar and scientists plan to track her daily movements.

According to the National Park Service, P-80 was captured in the Woolsey Fire burn area. She appears to be about 5 to 6 years old and weighs 82 pounds.

P-80’s capture is unusual in that most mountain lions newly added to the study are the cubs of big cats that are already being tracked.

