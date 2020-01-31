THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — She looks a little angry, but biologists studying the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains are still happy to have her.
P-80 is the latest big cat to become part of the National Park Service’s 18-year study of the native mountain lion population. She has been fitted with a GPS collar and scientists plan to track her daily movements.
It will be interesting to learn where her home range is and who she may be related to.
According to the National Park Service, P-80 was captured in the Woolsey Fire burn area. She appears to be about 5 to 6 years old and weighs 82 pounds.
P-80’s capture is unusual in that most mountain lions newly added to the study are the cubs of big cats that are already being tracked.