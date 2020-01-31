SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police arrested two men suspected of giving two underage girls drugs and engaging in illegal sex acts with them after meeting them through Snapchat.
Isai Higinio Hernandez of Santa Ana, 21, was arrested for committing lewd acts with a minor after meeting two different girls through the app.
According to police, Hernandez gave the first victim, identified as a 14-year-old girl from Irvine, drugs before engaging in illegal sex acts with her.
As Hernandez was being arrested, a 14-year-old girl reported as a runaway from Irvine was found sleeping inside of his vehicle along with 20-year-old Jason Rabadan of Santa Ana.
During their investigation, detectives discovered that Hernandez had given the victim drugs and learned that Rabadan engaged in illegal sex acts with her.
Hernandez and Rabadan were booked at the Orange County Jail for multiple counts of committing lewd acts and for providing drugs to a minor. Their bail was set at $100,000 each.
Santa Ana Police Department Detectives believe there may be additional victims because the suspects targeted the Irvine area and ask anyone with information to contact Detective J. Gallardo at (714) 245-8378 or email jgallardo@santa-ana.org. Reports can also be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
The Santa Ana Police Department reminds parent to closely monitor their children’s social media activity.