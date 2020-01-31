Comments (2)
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A portion of Hollywood Boulevard was closed Friday after a man climbed event scaffolding.
Hollywood Boulevard was closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as police worked to get a man perched on scaffolding 30 feet above the ground down safely.
The Los Angeles Fire Department had expanded a rescue air cushion and aerial and ground ladders in an attempt to bring him down without injury.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were on lifts attempting to talk with the man.