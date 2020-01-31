



— Ahead of Friday’s Lakers game, the first since Kobe Bryant’s death, Staples Center was decked out to honor Mamba and his daughter, Gianna.

Shirts bearing the numbers 8 and 24 were draped over every seat in the stadium, filling it with bright gold — two courtside seats reserved for Bryant and Gianna’s jerseys.

But it wasn’t just the fans who were wearing Bryant’s number. The team warmed up before the game against the Portland Trailblazers wearing Bryant’s jerseys as members of Gigi Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy team sat courtside.

The tribute to Mamba started with his jerseys illuminated in the rafters as the crowd chanted MVP before Usher began his moving performance of “Amazing Grace,” that brought the stadium to silence.

Cellist Ben Hong from the Los Angeles Philharmonic took the court among floral arrangements with the numbers 8 and 24 providing music as a video of highlights from Bryant’s career — as narrated by the man himself — played before the audience.

“It’s not about the jerseys that are hanging up there for me,” Bryant said in the video. “It’s about the jerseys that were hanging up before.”

From clips of his basketball career and retirement to images of the Bryant family hugging, smiling and laughing together, the retrospective played out in the darkness of the stadium, lights dimmed in Bryant’s honor.

But it wasn’t just Bryant who was on that plane.

The Lakers held a 24.2-second moment of silence for the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash followed by the national anthem performed by Boyz II Men, as a tearful LeBron James bowed his head.

“I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight,” James said after scrapping his written speech. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body … the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the past few years, man.”

But before the game even started, Lakers star LeBron James unveiled his latest tattoo — a tribute to a man James called his brother.

