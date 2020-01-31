Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department Friday said a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in an apartment complex fire earlier this week.
The man, identified as Jeremy Bru, an exchange student from France, was taken to the hospital in grave condition Wednesday.
There was no update on the six others who were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.
According to Los Angeles City Fire Department investigators, the fire broke out in a seventh-floor unit of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex, 11740 W. Wilshire Blvd., shortly after 8:30 a.m. In total, 13 people were injured in the fire that forced hundreds of residents out of their homes for more than a day.
The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.