LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A suspect in a stolen car lead police on a chase from Long Beach to San Pedro early Thursday morning.
The pursuit involving Long Beach police began sometime before 6:20 am. The suspect, driving a stolen green Honda Civic, lead officers on a chase from the southbound 710 Freeway onto surface streets in San Pedro.
Just after 6:30 a.m., an officer conducted a PIT maneuver on the car. After being struck by the patrol car and flipped around, the suspect was able to escape by navigating his way through several patrol cars.
A few minutes later, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle in the area of West 1st Street and South Cabrillo Avenue and appeared to run into a nearby residence.
Officers formed a perimeter around the area. A little after 7 a.m., a man emerged from a home and was taken into custody. It’s unclear if this was the same suspect involved in the chase.
The identity of the driver and the exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not confirmed.