RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – County health officials issued a quarantine order Thursday for a passenger who arrived at March Air Reserve Base from Wuhan, China, on a U.S. State Department-chartered airplane after the person attempted to leave the base, officials said.
The person was one of approximately 200 passengers who arrived at the base Wednesday.
According to a statement, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued the order requiring the person to stay for the entire incubation period or until otherwise cleared.
“This action was taken as a result of the unknown risk to the public should someone leave MARB early without undergoing a full health evaluation,” officials said.
