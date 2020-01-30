Comments
NORWALK (CBSLA) — A barricade situation that stretched out for six-and-a-half hours in Norwalk has ended with a suspect in custody.
NORWALK (CBSLA) — A barricade situation that stretched out for six-and-a-half hours in Norwalk has ended with a suspect in custody.
Infrared images show a man surrendering to deputies just before 3 a.m. Thursday. The standoff started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Nova Street.
Deputies had been called on a complaint of noise and reports of several people drinking outside and disturbing the neighborhood. A man then barricaded himself inside a home.
It’s not clear if the man, who was not identified, was wanted in connection with a crime.