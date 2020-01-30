MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The Montebello Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a donut shop Monday night.
According to police, the suspect entered Sunshine Donuts at 201 East Beverly Boulevard and handed the cashier a note that said she had ten seconds to give her all of their money.
The suspect then flashed the handle of a handgun inside of his pocket. The cashier then gave the suspect $40 and six boxes of Marlboro Red cigarettes.
He then fled the scene, believing to have traveled down Poplar Avenue.
Police describe him as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, with a heavyset build, weighing around 190 to 200 pounds.
He was seen wearing a black Dodgers hat with a “D’ on the front, a navy jacket, blue shorts, a black t-shirt, and black shoes and socks. He appeared to have gauged or plug-style earrings.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Detective Luis Martinez at 323-887-1200 ext. 242 or email lmartinez@cityofmontebello.com.