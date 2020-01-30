PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA/AP) – Fred Silverman, the only television executive to ever lead programming at CBS, ABC, and NBC, and helped launched classic shows such as “Hill Street Blues,” “All in the Family” and “M.A.S.H.”, died Thursday. He was 82.

A family spokesperson said Silverman, who had been battling cancer, died Thursday at his home in Pacific Palisades with his family by his side.

During his stints at CBS and ABC, Silverman delivered hits series and miniseries including “All in the Family,” “Roots” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Beginning his career as an editor at WGN in Chicago, the New York native worked on kids’ programs including “Bozo’s Circus.” At just 25 years old, he became director of daytime programming at CBS, where he came up with the idea of a mystery-solving group of teens and their snack-loving dog — Scooby-Doo — a name he came up with by listening to Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night.”

The success of the animated show helped Silverman move up in 1970 to head of programming at CBS, where he wound up championing the boundary-pushing comedy “All in the Family,” “M..A..S..H,” “Kojak,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Bob Newhart Show.” He also backed a series of spinoff from the popular shows, such as “The Jeffersons,” “Rhoda” and “Good Times.”

Silverman’s gift for picking shows that resonated with viewers prompted Time magazine to dub him “The Man with the Golden Gut” in a 1977 profile.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and their children, Melissa and Billy.