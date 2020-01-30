Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Several lanes, off-ramps, and connectors at the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside will be closed this weekend as part of the “60 Swarm” rehabilitation project.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Several lanes, off-ramps, and connectors at the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside will be closed this weekend as part of the “60 Swarm” rehabilitation project.
The 55-hour closures begin Friday at 10 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.
Those closures include:
- Eastbound 60 Main Street and Rubidoux Boulevard off-ramps
- The connector from the eastbound 60 to the northbound 215
- The connector from the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway to the westbound 60
- The number three and four lanes of the eastbound 91 approaching the interchange
- The number three and four lanes of the eastbound 60 approaching the interchange.
Motorists are advised by CalTrans to use the 91 and 10 Freeway to avoid delays.
The roadwork is part of the “60 Swarm” which closed the 60 Freeway, weekends at a time, for four months last summer, Caltrans has been closing parts of a 12-mile stretch of the freeway for weekends at a time.
Caltrans has been working to re-pave the notoriously worn-down lanes between the 15 Freeway in Ontario and the 215/91 split in Riverside.
The 60 Swarm is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. For more details, click here.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)