FONTANA (CBSLA) — All westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Fontana were briefly shut down after a man was found dead next to his car near the Cherry Avenue offramp.
A man was reported to be lying on the freeway next to a car parked on the shoulder just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. After an initial concern that the death was a homicide, authorities shut down all westbound lanes diverted traffic off the freeway at Citrus Avenue.
Investigators now believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency.
All lanes were reopened at 4:50 a.m. The man’s name has not yet been released.