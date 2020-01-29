CORONA (CBSLA) — Hundreds packed Crossroads Christian Church in Corona to remember three 16-year-old boys who were killed in a horrifying crash.
Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins and Jacob Ivascu were remembered fondly by friends and family before hundreds who filled the stadium seats of the megachurch.
“They were young, the best of friends,” Jacob Ivascu’s uncle, Paul Muresan, said. “Inseparable, full of life, and ready to take the world by storm.”
Just over a week ago, the three teens were killed when the care they were riding in with three other boys crashed into a tree. A 42-year-old neighbor, Anurag Chandra, has been charged with their murder for allegedly ramming his car into theirs after a prank. The boys’ families say the boys played “ding dong ditch” on his home.
Police say Chandra did it to get back at the boys for the prank.
But the families of Drake, Daniel, and Jacob say they want justice, not vengeance.
“We have seen the best and the worst in humanity,” Muresan said.
Drake was an organ donor, and his mother Debbie Ruiz says it means very much to her that a piece of her son will continue living on in other people.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday night at Northpoint Evangelical Church.