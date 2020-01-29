



Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has earned plenty of accolades already in his ninth NBA season. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA champion will add another honor to the list this Saturday when his alma mater, San Diego State, retires his jersey.

The retirement ceremony for Leonard’s No. 15 jersey is set to take place at halftime of the #4 Aztecs game against Utah State that night. Adding to the honor, on Thursday, San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and the San Diego City Council announced that this Saturday, February 1st, 2020 would be “Kawhi Leonard Day.” The declaration notes that Leonard will become the first player in Aztec history to have his jersey retired to the rafters of San Diego State’s Viejas Arena.

Leonard played two seasons for the Aztecs from 2009-2011, leading the team to a pair of Mountain West conference titles and the school’s first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in the 2011 tournament. He was then selected with the 15th pick in the 2011 draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Saturday’s ceremony will be aired live on CBS Sports Network as part of the network’s coverage of the game starting at 7:00 p.m. PST. Leonard’s alma mater is the lone undefeated team remaining in college basketball this season, racking up a 21-0 mark so far and ascending to their current No. 4 ranking.