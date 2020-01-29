Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Police and rescue crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a motorcycle crash in Oxnard.
The crash happened on East 3rd Street between South Marquita Street and Campton Drive when a semi-truck collided with a motorcycle.
An officer, who was riding a civilian motorcycle, was killed in the crash. He might have been off-duty.
Police officers escorted the fallen officer’s body from Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
This is a breaking story.