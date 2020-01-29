Comments
FAIRFAX (CBSLA) — New video Wednesday from TMZ showed rapper Offset being detained by police at The Grove.
Police were called to the shopping center shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun inside of a parking structure.
The Los Angeles Police Department said officers found two guns and that four people were taken in for questioning. According to TMZ, Offset was among those four.
It was not immediately clear whether Offset, who was wearing a yellow hoodie, had a weapon or not.
Offset is a member of the rap group Migos alongside his cousin Quavo and nephew Takeoff and is married to Cardi B.