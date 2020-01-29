



— The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence Tuesday for those killed in a helicopter crash that also took the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Rep. Harley Rouda represents Newport Beach, where all the victims of the crash lived. He and Rep. Maxine Waters led the members of the California delegation in honoring John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli; Kobe and Gianna Bryant; Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan.

WATCH: U.S. House: Moment of Silence for Kobe Bryant & Victims of Helicopter Crash https://t.co/X2pEjoFxpU pic.twitter.com/qNgn6y7sFQ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2020

“We are all heartbroken by the loss of life, as this week our neighbors lost parents, children, friends, coaches and heroes in a horrific accident,” Rouda said as his fellow Californians stood around him somberly.

“Orange County is grieving, but we will find solace and purpose in the example they left behind, in the belief in something bigger than ourselves,” he said.

Kaira and I are heartbroken – the loss of life is incalculable. Today our neighbors lost parents, children, friends, coaches, and heroes. Orange County is grieving, but we will find solace and purpose in the example they left behind. — Rep. Harley Rouda (@RepHarley) January 27, 2020

Waters said she was speaking on behalf of the city of Los Angeles and millions of fans worldwide in calling Bryant “one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever known.”

“Celebrated as a king in Los Angeles, Kobe’s death is deeply painful for our city and his millions of fans everywhere. For decades, he dazzled generations of fans and aspiring athletes, leaving a legacy as a prolific athlete, devoted husband, loving father, and philanthropist that will never be forgotten,” she said.

The city of Los Angeles’ Board of Water and Power Commissioners also held a moment of silence at the beginning of its meeting Tuesday. At the LA City Council meeting, Councilman Curren Price donned a gold Lakers baseball hat before sharing memories of Bryant’s visit to the council three years ago, when Aug. 24 was declared to be Kobe Bryant Day.

“The chambers were electrified with the energy that Kobe, his wife, and daughters brought that day almost three days ago. Fans came from far and wide to pay tribute to this Renaissance man,” he said. “With every winning shot, you made us feel alive. When you played through the sweat and the hurt, we felt your pain. He gave us his hustle and his heart. And we gave him ours.”

Councilman Joe Buscaino said Bryant gave him the gold No. 8 Lakers jersey he wore and they spoke Italian together at a Lakers championship parade.

“He was a man who gave to everyone. He loved our young people and wanted to make sure that girls had an opportunity to play on the court,” Buscaino said.