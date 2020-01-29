



– Eight people were treated after a massive fire broke out in a high-rise in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported in Barrington Plaza, a 25-story residential building at 11740 Wilshire Blvd. a little after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a sixth floor unit, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told CBS2 by phone. There were unconfirmed reports that people may have been forced to jump out of the building. Aerial footage showed at least one person standing outside a window.

However, in a news briefing, LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan told reporters that there were no jumpers.

“That person that was hanging off the ledge that was contemplating jumping, what we ended up doing was talking that individual to stay put, our firefighters were able to effect a rescue…so no one jumped,” Hogan said.

In total, eight people were treated, two for injuries and another six for smoke inhalation. At least one person was in critical condition. A 3-month-old infant was among those treated, Hogan disclosed.

The fire was knocked down just before 10 a.m. Firefighters were doing a floor to floor search to ensure there were no other victims. Hogan said the floors impacted by the fire were five through eight.

“We arrived very quickly after the fire reported, within moments, to find heavy fire pouring out of this sixth floor unit…Initially there were reports of several person who had jumped from that or upper floors,” Humphrey said.

These emergency workers are heroes. Wow, this is a building on fire in Brentwood with people trapped in the residential building. It’s on Wilshire and Stone near Barrington. #emergency pic.twitter.com/2Gule1wdNT — Rosy Cordero (@SocialRosy) January 29, 2020

Aerial footage showed flames and black smoke billowing from the building. There were inflatable air cushions placed on the ground by firefighters.

Humphrey could not immediately confirm if anyone had jumped, or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

“We do not encourage people to jump, but if they had, we wanted to do our very best to help them,” Humphrey said.

Four LAFD rescue-capable helicopters have been assigned to the fire, along with 335 firefighters, Humphrey said.

Most of the residents in the building had already left for work for the day, Humphrey said.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out a Barrington Plaza. In 2013, another fire broke out on the building’s 11th floor, sending three firefighters with burn injuries to the hospital.

