NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The husband of Christina Mauser, who was killed in the helicopter crash that also took the life of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, says he and his three children have been devastated by the loss.

Mauser was among the nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday as they headed to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game. Also killed in the crash was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Matt Mauser opened up to Anderson Cooper and described the days since his wife’s death as an emotional roller coaster.

“I’m up, I’m down, I cry for no reason whatsoever, and then I’m OK,” he said. “I woke up this morning and I said, ‘I’m OK. I think I’m OK.’ Then I walked out, then I started to cry. Then I saw my kids and I started to cry.”

“But I’m just trying to be open to not judging myself if I’m hurting, or if the kids are hurting, not judging them,” he said.

Christina Mauser a coach of the Mambas girls basketball team and at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, where Gianna Bryant was also a student. In a statement posted to social media, Harbor Day School said it had “suffered a severe loss” with their deaths.

She was often featured in Kobe Bryant’s Instagram photos with the Mambas basketball team.