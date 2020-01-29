LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles jury Wednesday awarded $1.1 billion in damages to Caltech — $837 million from Apple and $270 million from Broadcom.
The litigation alleged that Apple and Broadcom had infringed on four of the university’s patents related to wireless data transmissions.
In a statement, the California Institute of Technology said it was pleased with the trial’s outcome.
“Caltech appreciates the jury’s thoughtful attention throughout the trial. We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents. As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.
Caltech filed the suit in 2016, alleging that Apple’s products — including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches and Mac computers — used Broadcom’s components, which allegedly infringed on Caltech’s patents.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)